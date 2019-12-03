The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Undie Adiem, says the police officer who killed a truck driver in the state would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Concise News had reported that a policeman attached to a security checkpoint in Uso, along Akure/Owo Federal Highway in the state shot and killed a truck driver.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred after the driver who was said to be travelling to Abuja was engaged in a heated argument over his refusal to give the policemen N100 at the checkpoint.

This angered one of the policemen who then shot the driver on the head at close range after which he died on the spot.

In a statement released in Akure, the state capital on Monday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said the police commissioner has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to Joseph, the state Police Command regretted the unfortunate incident and condemned it in its entirety.

He described the killing of the officer as “barbaric and gruesome murder” and commiserated with the family of the slain driver.

The statement read in part: “We want to say that the action of this erring officer does not represent what the Nigeria Police or the Command stands for.

“The Nigeria Police and by extension the Ondo State Command respects the sanctity of life and dignity of the human person as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

“Once again, we apologise profusely for any inconvenience or embarrassment this isolated action must have caused anyone.”