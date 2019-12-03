Former BBNaija housemate Tacha Akide has said that Nigerians need to learn orderliness from Ghana after visiting the west African country.

Concise News understands that Tacha, some days ago, visited Ghana – which happens to be her motherland – for the first time.

She appeared to have been impressed by the orderliness that was maintained on a road where there was traffic jam, as motorists maintained their lane.

Thereafter, the reality TV star in a video declared that Ghana was better than Nigeria in terms of orderliness.

“Can you see? There is traffic, everybody is so orderly, can we have this in Nigeria, where everyone is not trying to be too smart.

“See the road, nobody is trying to drag, Nigeria, we need to learn.”

Meanwhile, the “Port Harcourt first daughter” was given a royal welcome during her visit to Ghana.

Her fans, known as Titans, showed up at the International Airport, Accra, to welcome her home.