Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has warned that he can still get better and further win the Ballon d’Or award, Concise News reports.

The Argentine forward said this after receiving his sixth Ballon d’Or by France Football on Monday night at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

He said: “I’m happy to live this, on a personal level and also on the sporting side. I try every time to improve myself. I have the belief that I can always do more.”

🗣️ Messi warns that he can still get better and win further Ballon d'Or honours: pic.twitter.com/OP85dt36tb — Goal (@goal) December 3, 2019

This news medium had reported that the Argentine has moved clear of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s five to stand above anyone else.

He also succeeds Luka Modric, who was the first non-Messi/Ronaldo Ballon d’Or winner in a decade last year.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk had been the favourite for the award, but Messi turned things around to scoop the prestigious award.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was not even present on the podium.

It’s the first time in 26 years that no Spaniards are in the list of finalists for the award.

Earlier, a ‘leaked picture’ of the Ballon d’Or results already showed Messi had triumphed.

Messi’s latest feat add to the ever-growing list of accolades won by a player widely regarded as the best-ever. He lifted La Liga earlier this year and marked his 700th Barcelona appearance with a goal against Borussia Dortmund last week.