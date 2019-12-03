President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged Nigerian soldiers to always respect human rights while carrying out their constitutional duties, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian commander-in-chief made this known while speaking at the annual Chief of Army Staff Conference in Kaduna, northwestern part of the country.

SERAP and other notable rights groups had accused the Nigerian army of flouting human rights during its operations.

“I urge our soldiers to continue to abide by their ethics and ethos and keep to the rules of engagement and code of conduct while ensuring that human rights and international humanitarian laws are promoted and respected in the conduct of military operations,” Buhari said.

He added that “many personnel have lost their lives, some have sustained injuries and a significant number have been away from their families for a long time.

“I, once again, send my condolences to the families of those who have paid the supreme sacrifice in an effort to safeguard the sovereignty of our great nation. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”