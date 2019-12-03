Nigerian singers, Chidinma and Flavour known for dropping romantic bangers, are out again with another, titled “MMA MMA”

Concise News understands that the record is off their newly released EP, ‘40 Yrs (Everlasting)‘.

The video was shot and directed by Clarence Peters and produced by Masterkraft.

The duo have gained much love from their music fans since the release of ‘Ololufe’.

Watch video below

Meanwhile, Flavour and Chidinma have been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship since the duo released an RnB single, ‘Ololufe’

Their bond in the music video portrayed that of lovebirds, hence sparking dating rumours.