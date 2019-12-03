The US government has proposed a wave of tariffs on French goods Monday as they released a report finding that a new French tax on American digital services represents a barrier to trade.

The list of proposed US tariffs covers dozens of products, including cheeses, beauty products, handbags and sparkling wine, including champagne.

Roughly $2.4 billion in French products could be subject to new taxes of up to 100%, the office of the United States Trade Representative said. The public will have until early January to weigh in on the proposal.

The report and proposed tariffs could drive a further wedge between members of the European Union and President Donald Trump, who in July threatened France with “substantial reciprocal action” if it moved forward with its digital services tax.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday said the European Union “would be ready to retaliate strongly” against US sanctions. He told the French radio station Radio Classique that the latest proposal on French products is “unacceptable,” and said he has shared his view with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

“It is not what one would expect from an ally, it is not what one would expect from the United States,” Le Maire said.

French luxury stocks dropped in response. Shares in Hermes (HESAF) and Gucci owner Kering (PPRUF) dipped 1.7% in Paris. LVMH (LVMHF), which produces both leather goods and champagne, fell 1.9%.