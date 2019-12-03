Top Kwara Politician Reacts To N5bn Fraud Allegation

The immediate past Speaker of the Kwara House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, has absolved the state’s 8th Assembly of alleged N5 billion fraud levelled against the lawmakers by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Concise News reports that the ex-Speaker made the clarification in a statement made available to newsmen in llorin on Tuesday.

He said: “The 8th Kwara State of House of Assembly or myself did not conspire with anyone to swindle N5 billion or any other amount belonging to the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service.”

The former Speaker said Masud Bakare, Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during the eight assembly, legally collected money from the revenue service for all former members.

“Throughout the lifetime of the 8th Assembly, all committees had full independence regarding their operations and funds management in accordance with the Standing Rules of the House.

“Let me also place on record that as former public officials, my colleagues and I are ready anytime, anywhere and before any lawful person or authority to make ourselves available for scrutiny”, the statement said.

The former speaker urged the Kwara State Government to discreetly conduct forensic audit of the past administration in the state.

When contacted, EFCC Zonal Manager in Ilorin,, lsiaku Sharu, said the Commission was not ready to join issues with any politician.