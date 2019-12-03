Shiloh 2019: Live Photos From Winners' Chapel's Breaking Limits Programme

The Winners’ Chapel has started the 2019 Shiloh tagged Breaking Limits with several nations attending the programme live.

Concise News understands that the Shiloh 2019 runs from Tuesday, December 3rd, to Sunday, December 8th.

The programme is beamed live to millions of persons in and outside Nigeria from the Winners’ Chapel’s Ota, Canaanland, headquarters.

Several ministers will be live in Shiloh 2019 with the Founder of the Winners’ Chapel Bishop David Oyedepo leading the pack.

Live Photos From Shiloh 2019

Below are the live photos from Day 1 of the Shiloh 2019 Breaking Limits of the Winners’ Chapel: