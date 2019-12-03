Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners’ Chapel has berated the Senate for proposing the Hate Speech Bill, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Senator Sabi Abdullahi of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had introduced the National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches Bill, 2019 (SB. 154).

The bill seeks to regulate hate speech and has proposed the death penalty by hanging to anyone that falls foul of it leading the death of another person.

Bishop Oyedepo has, however, blasted the lawmakers for proposing the bill which has passed the first reading.

Speaking during the Winners’ Chapel 2019 Shiloh programme tagged Breaking Limits Day 1, Oyedepo wondered why the lawmakers have not introduced the death penalty to killers.

The clergyman said that the hate speech bill is dead on arrival, adding that God is set to stop the wickedness of the wicked.