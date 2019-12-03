Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has named the popular Onikan Stadium after the first Military Administrator of the state, Brigadier Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Tuesday at the Day of Tribute for the late Johnson at the newly reconstructed Onikan Stadium.

According to the governor, the stadium would now be known as ‘Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson Stadium’ in honour of the late military administrator.

Sanwo-Olu had extolled the virtues of Johnson, describing him as a distinguished man and a great patriot and an accomplished administrator who re-engineered the modern Lagos.

He said Johnson, though a soldier, was never authoritarian and never ruled with an iron hand and that he ruled with a compassionate mind.

Sanwo-Olu further described him as a great man with many parts, saying that the scope of his accomplishment was great, adding that he was a quintessential manager of resources.

According to him, Johnson was a man with great foresight and a symbol of humility, fairness and justice and that he was in constant support of successive governments of Lagos State.

“He was always willing to offer the right counsel. He was a regular feature of most of the ground-breaking events in Lagos State. his indelible reward for service remained intact and without blame. The projects he executed are still visible today,” he said.

Earlier, former governor of the state Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had extolled the virtues of Johnson, describing him as a man of integrity.

Johnson was appointed as the military Administrator by the military Head of State Major Gen. Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi and later on as the governor of Lagos State by his successor Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

He was the Lagos governor between 1966 and 1975 when he was compulsorily retired by former Head of State Gen. Murtala Mohammed.

Johnson retired from the Nigerian Army in 1975 and went into private business, becoming a director with the construction giant Julius Berger.