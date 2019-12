Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has berated Virgil van Dijk over a joke he made about her brother at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday.

Ronaldo, who finished in third place in the rankings, was not present in Paris and instead stayed in Italy to collect the Serie A MVP.

However, during an interview on the red carpet at the ceremony, Van Dijk was asked about his absence and joked about the Juventus star not being a rival.

The reply caused a stir with Ronaldo fans online and rattled his sister Katia Aveiro, who slammed the Dutchman in a lengthy post on Instagram.

She referenced van Dijk not yet winning the Premier League and made a point of reminding him Ronaldo beat his Netherlands side in the Nations League final.