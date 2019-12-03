President Buhari Returns To Abuja After Malabo, Katsina Visits

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, after five-day official visits to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, Katsina and Kaduna States.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader had, on 28 November, departed Abuja to participate at the 5th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Malabo.

Buhari, in his address at the opening of the Gas summit, said that the Nigerian Government would soon begin the construction of the 600-kilometre Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline.

Other members of GECF, who accounted for between 70 per cent and 80 per cent of global gas reserves and production, include Algeria, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Bolivia, Iran, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Kazakhstan and Norway.

Buhari also held bilateral meetings with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea and Iranian Vice President for Economic Affairs, Mohammad Nahavandian, on the sidelines of the summit.

Before returning to Abuja, Buhari visited Kaduna where he unveiled Made-in-Nigeria Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles for Nigerian Army’s counter-terrorism operations and other exercises.