Police Rescue Abducted Corps Member In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said it has rescued a female youth Corp member, Chinwe Onyiwara, who was abducted last week Friday.

The special squad that rescued her was coordinated by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu.

Onyiwara was abducted in Epe on her way to Community Development Service (CDS). She was serving at ABC Farm, Ilamija Nla Village.

Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said: “The Corp member was rescued at about 2.20 am today (Tuesday) in a swampy forest around Ilamija Nla, Epe, after a serious gun battle. The kidnapper’s ring leader, Moses Ofeye,31, from Ondo State, of Ijaw origin, was arrested with gunshot wounds.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced and long-distance trek. But she is in stable condition. She has just been handed over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and her family by the Commissioner of Police.

“Onyiwara Chinwe Faith was abducted on November 29, while on her way to attend CDS meeting at Ilamija, Epe. The abductors demanded N50 million ransom but later reduced it to N400,000 from the Farm Manager to be dropped at Ijebu Ososa area.

“But no ransom was paid.”