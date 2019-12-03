The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of Senator Suleiman Nazif as the new Deputy National Chairman, North.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, on Monday, said the approval is in furtherance of Section 47 (6) of the constitution of the PDP.

He said that Nazif was a one-time member of the House of Representatives and two-time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He added that he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity as well as Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Ologbondiyan said Nazif holds a degree in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering as well as a Master degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He said, “Senator Nazif is a nationalist, grassroot politician and philanthropist.”