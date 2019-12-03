Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019.

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of two houses in Ilorin, Kwara State, belonging to former Senate President Bukola Saraki. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told the court it uncovered monumental fraud perpetrated in the treasury of the Kwara State Government between 2003 and 2011, when Saraki was the governor of the state.

United States President Donald Trump has referred to a Nigerian painter, Creative_Doks, as “a wonderful artist” after the artist tweeted a portrait of the American leader. The picture of the painting has since gone viral after Creative_Doks took to his Twitter handle, @Doks_Arts, to share the image.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the management of First Bank of Nigeria Plc to immediately suspend its planned retrenchment of more than 1,000 of its employees. NLC affiliate – the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) – on Monday evening said that such exercise must be done in line with the provisions of the Labour Act guiding Redundancy Exercise.

The Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that he has no regrets situating the transportation university in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown. Amaechi said this at the commissioning of the Transportation University in Katsina State on Monday. “When we sited the factory at Kajola, there was no noise, nobody debated about it, nobody abused us for it unlike the site for the university,” he said.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has lamented the continued detention of its leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife. The IMN raised fears that there would be trouble in the country should its leader die in detention, saying: “the contemptuous attitude of the federal government towards court orders is an invitation to anarchy.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Daura, Katsina State, said Nigeria’s socio-economic and political salvation would come from education. The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the president stated this at an event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of Community Secondary School, Daura.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has not given any date for the reopening of the land borders, saying that the closure would remain until the situation improved. The president said that the country’s domestic fuel consumption had dropped by more than 30 per cent since the closure.

The Arewa Youth Patriotic Front is set for a peaceful rally at the US embassy over the $20million indictment of the Chairman of Air Peace Allen Onyema. Onyema was accused by the US Department of Justice of allegedly laundering $20 million from Nigeria via US bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.

A South African police constable, Austin Luciano Reynold, who was found guilty of the murder of a Nigerian, Ebuka Okoli, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Reynold’s sentencing by the court on Monday came three days after he was pronounced guilty of all four charges preferred against him — one charge of murder and three charges of robbery.

Lionel Messi, Alisson Becker, Matthijs de Ligt and Megan Rapinoe all returned home with a laurel at the Ballon d’Or 2019 organized by France Football on Monday night at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The Ballon d’Or awards ceremony recognises the very best in football.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.