N-Power: How Beneficiaries Reacted To Farouq's Disclosure On When Stipends Will Be Paid
Sadiya Farouq says N-Power beneficiaries will be paid December 20th (Photo Courtesy: Farouq/Twitter)

Following the disclosure by Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq that N-Power beneficiaries will receive their outstanding allowances on 20th December, 2019, reactions have been trailing the press briefing, Concise News reports.

After a lengthy silence, the new minister in charge of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme and N-Power scheme (both components of the National Social Investment Programmes, NSIP) finally revealed in Abuja on Monday that the payment delay is due to the current handing over process of the N-Power to her ministry.

“The ministry is currently engaging the NSIP Cluster Heads for clarifications; in essence, the handover and taking process for these two programmes is still ongoing,” she said.

Farouq assured the public that the government will continue to fund its Social Investment Programmes and ensure that it touches lives positively.

N-Power beneficiaries are being owed their October and November stipends.

See some reactions to Farouq’s revelation below: