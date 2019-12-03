N-Power: How Beneficiaries Reacted To Farouq's Disclosure On When Stipends Will Be Paid

Following the disclosure by Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq that N-Power beneficiaries will receive their outstanding allowances on 20th December, 2019, reactions have been trailing the press briefing, Concise News reports.

After a lengthy silence, the new minister in charge of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme and N-Power scheme (both components of the National Social Investment Programmes, NSIP) finally revealed in Abuja on Monday that the payment delay is due to the current handing over process of the N-Power to her ministry.

“The ministry is currently engaging the NSIP Cluster Heads for clarifications; in essence, the handover and taking process for these two programmes is still ongoing,” she said.

Farouq assured the public that the government will continue to fund its Social Investment Programmes and ensure that it touches lives positively.

N-Power beneficiaries are being owed their October and November stipends.

See some reactions to Farouq’s revelation below:

Am i the only person that thinks @Sadiya_farouq was the only minister that most nigerians benefits under her ministry..? Allah ya kara tabbatar da mama akan tarbar tausayi da hakuri akan talakawan nigeria — Abba 👑 (@MsKani_) December 2, 2019

Now I know Kano weed is premium — Segun | Your Literacy Plug (@SegunAbiri) December 2, 2019

I think they will pay all the three months together. — joseph olarewaju (@joseph4_ola) December 2, 2019

We have been waiting for the past 2 months now to hear that we will be paid by 20th of December which is not fair, ma just put us in your shoes, most of us don’t have transportation to our ppa. — Ahmed (@Ahmed70931200) December 2, 2019

I personally prefer this, coming out to address beneficiaries. We deserve it, this is Nigeria, not a Jungle. 20th abi? 90k on the 20th of December. I go wait, buy gari n kulikuli, and do #500 1GB sub. I go wait. Bcos if I no wait, nothing I can do. @Npower_ng — Adeniyi Paul (@AdeniyiPaul16) December 2, 2019

How can we survive this pls? Haba mama it’s far..do u want us dead???😕 — Deco_G (@iamdecogeorge) December 2, 2019

These people don’t rate us — Segun | Your Literacy Plug (@SegunAbiri) December 2, 2019

It simply means, Npower beneficiaries should remain at home, till 20th dec. Gsky hajiya u disappointed us. Magana gsky. — Kasim Suleiman (@KasimSuleiman13) December 2, 2019

She’s high. That means she’s declared that we should stop working. Abi person wey no get food or tp to work fit go ni — Segun | Your Literacy Plug (@SegunAbiri) December 2, 2019