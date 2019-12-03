Tiv people in Taraba on Sunday appealed to Governor Darius Ishaku to expedite action toward the resettlement of people displaced by the Jukun/Tiv crisis.

Their call is contained in a communique issued at the end of the 3rd Tiv Day celebration held in Bali.

The communique was signed by the Chairman of Tiv Traditional Leaders Council in Bali, Chief David Gbaa, and Secretary, Zaki Targema Ukange.

While condemning the lingering Jukun/Tiv crisis, the Tiv people called for understanding among the people, noting that no society could develop without peace. Read more here

Taraba House Of Assembly Gets New Speaker

Joseph Kunini and Hamman-Adama Abdulahi were on Monday elected by members of the Taraba State House of Assembly as the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The election followed the resignation of the former speaker, Peter Abel Diah and his deputy, Alh Muhammad Gwampo from the positions.

The assembly, which convened on Monday morning, elected an impeached deputy speaker, Gwampo as temporary Speaker who chaired the election.

Kunini was nominated by Bonzana Kizito (PDP- Zing) constituency, and he was seconded by Ammed Jedua of Gembu constituency. Read more here.