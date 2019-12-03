Good day, and welcome to the latest Taraba State online news headlines update for today, Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, on Concise News.
Here are the latest Taraba news headlines
Taraba Conflicts: Tiv Council States Desire To Gov. Ishaku
Taraba House Of Assembly Gets New Speaker
Joseph Kunini and Hamman-Adama Abdulahi were on Monday elected by members of the Taraba State House of Assembly as the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.
The election followed the resignation of the former speaker, Peter Abel Diah and his deputy, Alh Muhammad Gwampo from the positions.
The assembly, which convened on Monday morning, elected an impeached deputy speaker, Gwampo as temporary Speaker who chaired the election.
Kunini was nominated by Bonzana Kizito (PDP- Zing) constituency, and he was seconded by Ammed Jedua of Gembu constituency. Read more here.
And that’s all for today on the round-up of the latest Taraba State online news headlines. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.