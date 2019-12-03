A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Tuesday December 3rd, 2019, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power: Minister Reveals When October, November Stipends Will Be Paid

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq has said payment for the October, November N-Power stipends will be on 20th December 2019.

This news medium understands that the N-Power scheme has not paid October and November stipends to the beneficiaries with several rumours flying around. Read more here.

4 Key Takeaways From Minister In Charge Of N-Power’s Monday Press Briefing

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) in Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq at a Press Briefing to respond to the nonpayment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries promised they will be settled “by the 20th of December, 2019”.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that beneficiaries of all the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) access interventions designed for them within the stipulated guidelines. Read more here.

Buhari’s Minister Confirms Fresh N-Power Recruitment Is Impending

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD), Sadiya Umar Farouq has disclosed that her ministry is preparing to recruit new beneficiaries into the N-Power scheme.

Farouq also said at a Press Briefing in Abuja on Monday that it is working on a transition program for those that are exiting the N-Power scheme (seemingly referring to 2016 beneficiaries). Read more here.

N-Power: Full Transcript Of What Minister Farouq Said In ‘Key’ Press Briefing (ICYMI)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq held a ‘crucial’ Press Briefing on Monday morning to douse tension among N-Power beneficiaries following the non-payment of their monthly stipends.

Around half a million beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s famed N-Power programme are being owed two-month stipend.

This has caused them to launch series of campaign on social media. Read more here.

N-Power: How Beneficiaries Reacted To Farouq’s Disclosure On When Stipends Will Be Paid

Following the disclosure by Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq that N-Power beneficiaries will receive their outstanding allowances on 20th December, 2019, reactions have been trailing the press briefing.

After a lengthy silence, the new minister in charge of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme and N-Power scheme (both components of the National Social Investment Programmes, NSIP) finally revealed in Abuja on Monday that the payment delay is due to the current handing over process of the N-Power to her ministry. Read more here.

