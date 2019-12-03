Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, December 3rd, 2019.

Here are the latest Kogi news headlines

Kogi West: What Smart Adeyemi Said After Defeating Dino Melaye

The winner of the Kogi West senatorial election, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has promised to provide quality leadership and representation for the district for which he said the people had lacked in the last four years.

Speaking for the first time after his victory, the APC candidate on Sunday thanked his constituents for returning him to the Senate and promised not to disappoint them.

He also begged Nigerians to forgive his closest rival and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, saying that he did not represent the true character of Okun people.

The senator-elect said he had not been comfortable with the way Senator Melaye allegedly turned himself and the people of the area into objects of ridicule. Read more here.

Kogi: Gov. Bello Dismisses Political Appointees

The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has dismissed all his political appointees.

The sack which was announced on Monday is coming few days after the governorship election in the state which returned Bello for a second tenure in office.

According to a statement issued from the office of Secretary to the Kogi State government, Mrs Ayoade Folashade Arike, the governor directed all political office holders to hand over to the most senior civil servant in their ministry, department and agency (MDA). Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.