This is the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news updates on Concise News for today, Wednesday, December 3rd, 2019.

Biafra: Nigerian Forces Invaded My Lawyer’s Home To Kill Him – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Monday alleged that Nigerian forces attempted to assassinate his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Kanu alleged that the forces invaded Barrister Ejiofor’s home to assassinate him and members of his family. He, however, said the forces killed two members of IPOB. The IPOB leader made this disclosure on his Twitter handle on Monday. Details here.

Biafra: Ex-Minister Reacts To ‘Invasion’ Of Nnamdi Kanu Lawyer’s Home

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the alleged invasion of the home of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to a pro-Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Concise News reports.

Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets on his handle alleged that no one knows the whereabouts of Kanu’s lawyer since then.

He lamented that the invasion of the lawyer’s home has left his family traumatized, praying to God to keep him safe wherever he is.

The chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), therefore, called for restraint over the incident. Details are here.

Biafra: Police Point Accusing Finger At IPOB Over Death Of Two Officers

The Police Command in Anambra has alleged that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Oraifite in Ekwusigo council area of the state attacked and killed two police officers.

The command’s spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Monday. Part of the statement read, “on the 2/12/2019 at about 11:30 am, there was a formal complaint against one Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a member of the proscribed IPOB in Oraifite on alleged case of abduction, assault occasioning harm and malicious damage to property.” More here.

Biafra: MASSOB Factional Leader Madu Knocks Uwazuruike

The leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Ralph Uwazuruike is not relevant to the Biafra dream.

This was the assertion of the factional leader of the pro-Biafra group Uchenna Madu, Concise News reports. Madu said this on Monday where he denied reports that he begged Uwazuruike for forgiveness, saying there was no reason to do such a thing.

Uwazuruike had accused the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu and Madu of destroying the new Biafra project.

The pro-Biafra leader said Kanu and others sent emissaries to beg him “for forgiveness,” noting that he would forgive them if they met his conditions for peace. Read More.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.