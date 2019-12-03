A former England forward Paul Robinson has claimed that Everton forward Alex Iwobi does not do enough for his teammates, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal during the 2019 summer transfer.

Iwobi was on show for Everton as they lost 2-1 to Leicester City in a Premier League tie over the weekend.

According to Robinson, Iwobi is frustrating his teammates, saying his ball retention is not as good as it is supposed to be.

“He’s frustrating, his ball retention isn’t as good as it should be,” Robinson said. “Silva complained last week or the week before that he didn’t have enough pace going forward so this week he played Iwobi, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin so the pace up top wasn’t a problem.

“But not enough sticks with Iwobi, it’s his end product. The pace and attacking threat is there, but he is frustrating at times.”

Iwobi has played 15 times in all matches this season for the Toffees, scoring two goals and registering one assist in the process.