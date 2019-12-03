A policeman attached to a security checkpoint in Uso, along Akure/Owo Federal Highway in Ondo State has shot and killed a truck driver.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on Monday after the driver who was said to be travelling to Abuja was engaged in a heated argument over his refusal to give the policemen N100 at the checkpoint.

This angered one of the policemen who then shot the driver on the head at close range after which he died on the spot.

Consequently, other tanker drivers, began to protest, causing gridlock on the highway.

It, however, took the intervention of a detachment of policemen from the state police command to quell the unrest.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, SP Femi Joseph, also confirmed the incident to reporters.

He, however, noted that investigations into the incident have since commenced.