Risqua, a son to a former Nigerian Head of State, late General Murtala Muhammed, has revealed that his father only had a sum of N7,000 in his bank account.

Risqua made the revelation during the unveiling of the statue of his late father at the entrance of the post-graduate hall of residence at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun state which is known as Murtala Muhammed Hall.

Speaking on his father’s achievements during his reign, Risqua said his father fought against corruption, just like President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also maintained that his father served Nigeria with integrity during his 200 days in office, just as he appealed to Nigerians to support Buhari-led administration.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, described the late Head of State as a leader worthy of emulation.

Muhammed took power as the new Military Head of State, on 29 July 1975, after General Yakubu Gowon was overthrown while attending the 12th summit of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in Kampala, Uganda.

On Friday 13 February 1976, Muhammed set off for work along his usual route on George Street, shortly a group of soldiers (members of an abortive coup led by Dimka) emerged from an adjacent petrol station, ambushed the vehicle and assassinated Muhammed