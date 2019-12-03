Award-winning songstress, Simi has questioned the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) over his remarks on the Social Media Bill.

Concise News reports that the controversial bill has caused outrages by Nigerians, since it was introduced by the parliament.

The bill seeks to prevent the spread of falsehood and manipulation using social media platforms.

Keyamo, on his Twitter handle, said “The real agitation should be for Parliament, in line with S.36(12) of the 1999 Constitution, to clearly define the TYPES of false & insensitive posts that would attract penal consequences, so that govt doesn’t abuse it. But to leave everyone to just post ANYTHING is unacceptable”

Questioning Keyamo’s view, Simi said such bill is unnecessary, adding that there aremany other issues that need to be tackled in the country.

She said “In a democracy sir, it should NOT be the law for people to be ‘sensitive’ when they talk about the people they voted for. How many false posts about the government actually circulate that warrants a bill like this? We have way more pressing issues in Nigeria and even YOU know it!”