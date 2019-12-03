The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has released the prayer points for the December 2019 Power Must Change Hand (PMCH).

Concise News understands that the MFM Power Must Change Hand (PMCH) is a monthly programme of the church which holds in Lagos State.

Power Must Change Hand December 2019 Date

The PMCH for December 2019 will take place on Saturday, November 7th at the MFM headquarters in Lagos State.

Power Must Change Hand December 2019 Prayer Points

The December 2019 prayer points of the MFM Power Must Change Hand is captioned “Power for the Next Level (2).”

And the scripture reading is from James 5 with the confession picked from Isa. 60:1.

Below is the full December 2019 MFM Power Must Change Hand (PMCH) prayer points:

AGGRESSIVE PRAISE WORSHIP

1. O God arise and uproot anything You did not plant, inside

the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in Jesus’ name.

2. O God let the fire of revival, fall upon the Mountain of Fire

and Miracles Ministries, in the name of Jesus.

3. O God, let the power of peace and progress, overshadow this

nation, in the name of Jesus.

4. O God, arise and give us God-fearing leaders, in Jesus’ name.

5. O God, arise and show me the secrets of my life, in the name

of Jesus.

6. Dark ordinances of short life, be rolled away from my life by fire, in the name of Jesus.

7. Every curse of thou shalt not excel, issued against me, be broken by fire, in the name of Jesus.

8. Every curse of profitless hard work, working in my father’s house, break by fire, in the name of Jesus.

9. Every curse of you shall not witness the goodness of your children, break, in the name of Jesus.

10. Any power that wants my children’s food to be bitter in my mouth fall down and die, in the name of Jesus.

11. Bondage of suffering, woe unto you. I am not your candidate, I bury you now, in the name of Jesus.

12. Every unrepentant enemy of my next level, I bury you now, in the name of Jesus.

13. Any problem assigned against my old age, die, in the name of Jesus.

14. Anti-glory power of my father’s house, die by fire, in the name of Jesus.

15. Anything that has stolen my destiny shall be captured today, in the name of Jesus.

16. Lord, take me back to the place of my creation, in the name of Jesus.

17. Every curse from my father’s house, I call upon heaven to bear witness against it, break, in the name of Jesus.

18. Every dark obstacle, standing in my way, I come against you, clear away by fire, in the name of Jesus.

19. Lord, restore back the glory of my life, in the name of Jesus.

20. Lord, let Your Spirit take away condemnation and incompleteness away from my life, in the name of Jesus.

21. O Lord, restore the perfection of my health and the soundness of my life, in the name of Jesus.

22. O Lord, arise and let the strange altar assigned against my life catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

23. Lord, let the tent of Your presence come all over me, in the name of Jesus.

24. Lord, take away my nakedness and cover me with Your presence, in the name of Jesus.

25. I smite any curse that is around me or connected to any of my portions, in the name of Jesus.

26. Every infirmity in my life shall be consumed by fire, in the name of Jesus.

27. My Father, set Your throne in my heart, in the name of Jesus.

28. Lord, begin to pluck out all the contradiction in my life, in the name of Jesus.

29. Any power assigned to puncture the plan of God for my life, I puncture your power and bury you now, in the name of Jesus.

30. Anointing of ease to make difficult things easy, come upon me now, in the name of Jesus.

31. Any evil thing buried against me, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

32. Strongman, using the earth to curse me, O earth, open and swallow him up, in the name of Jesus.

33. Evil powers of my father’s house, using the earth to curse me, earth open up and swallow them, in the name of Jesus.

34. Every concluded work of the enemy against my destiny, O God, arise and terminate them, in the name of Jesus.

35. Every concluded work upon the earth and in the heavenlies against my star, O heavens, arise and terminate them, in Jesus’ name.

36. Powers, that have determined that my star will not shine, O God, arise in Your anger and terminate them, in the name of Jesus.

37. Earth, arise, swallow any power asking you to swallow me, in the name of Jesus.

38. Any battle that has grown old in my life, the fire of God, pursue them out of my life, in the name of Jesus.

39. Any battle that has grown old in my family, expire by fire, in the name of Jesus.

40. O God, arise and command Your garment of mercy upon me, in the name of Jesus.