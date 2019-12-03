Several reactions have trailed the emergence of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi as the winner of the Ballon d’Or on Monday night.

Concise News had reported that Messi was handed his sixth Ballon d’Or by France Football on Monday night at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

As a result, the Argentine has moved clear of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s five to stand above anyone else.

He also succeeds Luka Modric, who was the first non-Messi/Ronaldo Ballon d’Or winner in a decade last year.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk had been the favourite for the award, but Messi turned things around to scoop the prestigious award.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was not even present on the podium.

It’s the first time in 26 years that no Spaniards are in the list of finalists for the award.

Earlier, a ‘leaked picture’ of the Ballon d’Or results already showed Messi had triumphed.

Messi’s latest feat add to the ever-growing list of accolades won by a player widely regarded as the best-ever. He lifted La Liga earlier this year and marked his 700th Barcelona appearance with a goal against Borussia Dortmund last week.

Reacting to the award on social media, some Ronaldo fans berated the award organisers for giving Messi the award while fans of the Argentine congratulated him for winning the award for a record sixth time.

Here are some of the reactions captured on Twitter:

