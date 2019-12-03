The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sworn-in Adedeji Doherty as the new Chairman of the party in Lagos State.

Concise News understands that Doherty was sworn into office by Eddy Olafeso, the party’s National Vice-Chairman, South West.

Doherty becomes the party chairman after Moshood Salvador exited the party to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2019 governorship election.

He contested for the party’s governorship ticket in 2015 and 2019 but lost to Jimi Agbaje.

The PDP in Lagos State has been enmeshed in series of crisis before and after the 2019 elections.

Concise News reports that on November 13, 2019, a special election committee set up by the National Working Committee of the PDP conducted an election to fill key executive positions in the Lagos State chapter.

This was despite an alleged subsisting court order stopping the NWC committee from going ahead with the election.

However, the controversial election saw the emergence of Doherty as the new chairman of the party in the state.

The vacant positions, as contained in a memo by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd.) were that of the state chairman, state vice-chairman (central), state organising secretary, state legal adviser, assistant legal adviser, party local government areas chairmen in Apapa and Badagry LGAs.

The memo dated November 5, 2019, and addressed to the National Vice-Chairman of the main opposition party in the South-West, Dr Eddy Olafeso, listed Senator Ben Obi as chairman of the special election committee, while Ahmed Mukthar was named as the secretary. Other members of the committee were Senator Biodun Olujimi; Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe and Danladi Tijo.

A day before the election, the immediate past Chairman of the party in the state, Dr Dominic Adegbola, and other executive members of the party were said to have secured a restraining order from the Lagos State High Court against the conduct of the exercise.

Despite the said injunction, the NWC conducted the special congress which saw the emergence of Doherty as the new chairman of the party.

But before the election, the erstwhile chairman at a press briefing in Lagos stated that there were grand plans to sideline the leader of the party in the state, Chief Olabode George, adding that such plan would not work.

Other party stalwarts who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity claimed that the leadership crisis was also part of struggle by some governors and top party chieftains to control the South-West zone of the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to them, this will make some governors and chieftains to have a major say in who becomes the presidential candidate of the party in 2023.

However, this is not the first time the Lagos PDP of the party will be embroiled in a leadership tussle.