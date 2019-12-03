Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has recounted how nobody celebrated his life when he survived a ghastly accident earlier this year.

Speaking on how people express fake love towards one another, Edochie said if he had not survived the accident, some would have turned up to celebrate his life after death.

According to him, some will go as far as choosing a dress code while one person might even volunteer to buy an expensive casket for his burial.

Edochie wrote “I survived a terrible accident & nobody came to celebrate my life. If I had died many asoebi groups would turn up to celebrate my life,

“Fake love everywhere, someone will even choose to buy a 10million naira casket to bury me. We must change the way we reason as a people.”

Why Spending Much Money On Burials Is Wasteful- Yul Edochie

The actor turned politician recently opined that spending so much money on burials is unnecessary as it is a waste of resources.

According to him, a person should be celebrated while he is still alive and not after death.

Narrating how someone had asked him for a loan to organise burial ceremony for his father, he said it is a total waste to him.

Edochie in a tweet said: “I don’t understand the concept of spending so much money on burials. Total waste to me!”

“A person’s life should be celebrated when he or she is alive to join in the celebration, not in death”