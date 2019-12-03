A former Governor of Ogun State Olusegun Osoba has opposed the social media bill, saying it is an attempt to gag the press, Concise News reports.

Osoba said this on Monday at an event commemorating 160 years of journalism in Nigeria, held at Abeokuta the Ogun State capital.

According to the veteran journalist, “We (media practitioners) don’t deserve this treatment from Senators who are now enjoying the benefit of the war that we waged against the military to entrench democracy in Nigeria.”

He added: “We will all be the victims of the bill if we allow it to scale through. We (media practitioners) fought the military to a standstill.

“You will recall many of our people lost their lives, those who are propagating a bill should remember.

“Where were they when NADECO, the Media stood up to fight Abacha? Were they born? Were their forefathers fought in those days when Herbert Macaulay and co, were fighting for the liberation of the colonial system to independence and then we took it up under the military?

“We all suffered under Abacha. The Guardian was burnt. Punch was closed down. Those who were running TELL Magazine had to run out of the country into exile. I can go on with the examples of the deprivation we suffered.”