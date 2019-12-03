Legendary Musician, Ebenezer Obey, has urged Nigerian musicians not to see themselves as competitors, because everyone has their own unique talents.

Speaking during a press briefing for Ariya Eko musical festival held at National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Obey said musicians should see themselves as contributors to the growth of showbiz.

” Musicians must not see themselves as competitors because everyone has his or her talent, which is unique to them.

” Two of my children are musicians; they play my own kind of music but they do not play exactly like me, so every musician has some uniqueness and we must learn to respect one another’s talent.

“Musicians should see themselves as contributors to the growth of the musical industry and the nation, but not as competitors,” he said

Obey, one of the musicians to perform in the Ariya Eko musical festival holding on December 15, commended the organisers — the Evergreen musical company and the Lagos State government — for promoting music indigenous to the nation and Africa.

” Ariya Eko started long time ago and it stands to develop indigenous music like Juju, Fuji, Afro-beat, Apala and all.

” I really appreciate Gov. Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for believing in artists and upholding the annual festival,” he said.

The Managing Director, Evergreen Musical Company and organiser of Ariya Eko musical festival, Bimbo Esho, said that the 2019 edition would feature upcoming and renowned indigenous musicians.