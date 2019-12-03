There is no doubt that afropop star, Davido is having a good time as he just bought a new encrusted DMW customised diamond necklace revealing his son’s face.

Davido, who is a jewelry lover unveiled the necklace on his Instagram handle, with the caption “I idn’t come to play #AGT”

The luxury jewelry was purchased from American Jeweler, Ice Boc Zahir, who also uploaded a photo of it on his handle, with the caption “my brother coming strong every time”

Icebox, in Davido’s comment section claims the necklace costs N150,000 ($401k)

The chain has the 30BG inscription on it, map of Africa and Nigeria, Naira sign and the DMW Logo with the head of his son, Ifeanyi as the main pendant.

Davido Buys Wrist Watch Valued At N70 Million

The ’30 Billion Gang’ crooner recently purchased a wrist watch of N70 million.

The singer, who is one of the most successful ones Nigeria has ever produced made the revelation on his Instagram handle.

Sharing photos of the lovely wrist watch, Davido stated how the huge amount affects him.

He wrote “It hurt my account, but I had to do it”