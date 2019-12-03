Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was named the Italian league’s player of the year on Monday following his debut season with the Old Lady.

Ronaldo was at the Gran Gala del Calcio in Milan to collect his prize, instead of attending the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris where he was third in the voting for best player in the world.

The Juventus forward turned up about an hour before the main award was announced, arriving more than two hours after the other guests, and waited outside in the car until the moment came for him to go on stage to pick up the prize for his place in the team of the season.

“It’s an honor to hold this award,” Ronaldo said in Italian. “I thank my Juventus teammates.

“I’m very happy to play in Italy, it’s a very difficult league. Thanks to everyone for having voted for me. I want to do as well this year, too.”

For the first time at the Italian ceremony there were also awards for female players. Roma and Italy forward Manuela Giugliano won the top prize.

All the awards are voted for by a mix of footballers, coaches, referees and journalists.

Ronaldo signed for Juventus from Real Madrid in July 2018 and helped the Bianconeri to their eighth successive Serie A title.

The 34-year-old Ronaldo scored 28 goals in all competitions for Juventus, including 21 in the league.

Cristiano was also named in the Team of the Year alongside Samir Handanovic (Inter); Joao Cancelo (ex-Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juve), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma); Miralem Pjanic (Juve), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari/Inter), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) and Duvan Zapata (Atalanta).