Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD), Sadiya Umar Farouq has disclosed that her ministry is preparing to recruit new beneficiaries into the N-Power scheme.

Concise News reports that Farouq also said at a Press Briefing in Abuja on Monday that it is working on a transition program for those that are exiting the N-Power scheme (seemingly referring to 2016 beneficiaries).

Every batch will spend two years in the scheme “before transitioning on to greater things”, FMHDSD divulged.

The address was basically to respond to the non-payment of stipends to roughly half a million N-Power beneficiaries nationwide.

There, Farouq promised that ‘disgruntled’ beneficiaries will be settled their pay for October, November and probably December too “by the 20th of this month”.

…Beneficiaries will receive their outstanding allowances on 20th December, 2019. #NpowerUpdates pic.twitter.com/hWV6sMQI7t — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) December 2, 2019

…We have also been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of NPower — after their 24months in the program have elapsed. Alongside this, we preparing to receive a new intake of participants in the program, who will then participate for 24 months — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) December 2, 2019

In 2016 when the N-Power programme started, 200,000 beneficiaries were selected and deployed to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) out of about 700,000 Nigerian graduates who reportedly applied.

Two batches have been recruited since the launch of the programme three years ago.

Every month, the Muhammadu Buhari administration spends about N15 billion as stipends on over 500,000 volunteers of the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIPs).

A chunk of the beneficiaries earn a monthly stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 USD).

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Buhari government sees the scheme as one of its major achievements.