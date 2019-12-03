President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate on the appointment of Chairman and members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan read the letter to lawmakers present at Tuesday’s plenary in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

This came shortly after he led the principal officers into the chambers after which the day’s proceedings began at about 10:45 am.

Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe had moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Thursday last week while Senator Micheal Nnachi seconded.

Meanwhile, the Senate Leader Senator Yahaya Abdullahi cited Order 43 and informed the lawmakers on the death of a member of the House of Representatives, Jaafar Auna.

The Senate, thereafter, resolved to observe a minute silence and suspend all items on the order paper until another legislative day in honour of the lawmaker.

National Assembly Adjourns Plenary To Honour Auna

Plenary was then adjourned until Wednesday to honour Auna, who died on Monday.

A minute of silence and prayers were held for him in both chambers of the National Assembly.

The adjournment was done after the Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan moved that plenary be adjourned to another legislative day.

Honourable Jafaru, who represented Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency of Niger State in the ninth National Assembly died on Monday morning in Abuja.

Lawan had earlier commiserated with the family of the deceased lawmaker and the government and people of Niger State and pray Almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Gbajabiamila also in condolence said he was “deeply shaken” by the demise of the Niger Rep, adding that he was a gentleman who showed great willingness and determination to work with his other colleagues to make good laws for the country.