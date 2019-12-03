Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has backed the closure of Nigeria’s land borders by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Umahi backed the action at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Account Opening Week, at Onueke Township Stadium in the Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to him, the closure of Nigeria’s land borders would lead to the economic prosperity of the country.

“You might not know the amount of poison that is being smuggled into this country in the name of foreign rice,” he said.

“This border closure is a welcome development and I stand with Mr. President. Quote me anywhere.

“Ebonyi has keyed into the programs of the CBN. I stand with the President on the closure of the border.

“The influx of foreign herdsmen into Nigeria will be restricted. By the closure, our farmers are happy.

“I support the president’s stance on the closure of the border. We are recouping our petroleum products.

“We have arrested many people in connection with the smuggling of foreign rice into Ebonyi.

“We will obtain a court order to burn the rice and also for the drivers of the trucks to pay between N5m and N10m.”