Biafra: Police Point Accusing Finger At IPOB Over Death Of Two Officers

The Police Command in Anambra has alleged that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Oraifite in Ekwusigo council area of the state attacked and killed two police officers.

The command’s spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Monday.

Part of the statement read, “on the 2/12/2019 at about 11:30 am, there was a formal complaint against one Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, a member of the proscribed IPOB in Oraifite on alleged case of abduction, assault occasioning harm and malicious damage to property.

“Following the report, police patrol teams, led by the Area Commander, Oraifite, Mr Oliver Abbey, mobilised and rushed to the scene in order to arrest the suspect, who declined police invitation.

“However, as soon as police arrived at the house, armed men, suspected to be IPOB members, descended on the police, set ablaze one patrol vehicle and attacked them with rifles and machetes.”

Mohammed stated that two police officers, whose identities were being withheld, were killed by the IPOB members, while others received machete cuts.

He said that the injured operatives were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

“Consequently, the command deployed reinforcements from the state headquarters, comprising PMF, Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Special Anti-Cult Units, in conjunction with the army and other sister agencies.

“The area has been cordoned off in order to fish out the culprits, while joint patrol is still ongoing in the town to prevent further breakdown of law and order,” Mohammed added.

He further noted that some arrests were made and that the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had visited the scene and vowed to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

IPOB had yesterday accused the police of killing two of its members.

According to the group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the Nigerian forces stormed Ejiofor’s house to assassinate the lawyer who represents him in court in the trial by the FG government. He claimed that the forces killed two IPOB members in the alleged raid.