The leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Ralph Uwazuruike is not relevant to the Biafra dream.

This was the assertion of the factional leader of the pro-Biafra group Uchenna Madu, Concise News reports.

Madu said this on Monday where he denied reports that he begged Uwazuruike for forgiveness, saying there was no reason to do such a thing.

Uwazuruike had accused the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu and Madu of destroying the new Biafra project.

The pro-Biafra leader said Kanu and others sent emissaries to beg him “for forgiveness,” noting that he would forgive them if they met his conditions for peace.

Madu, has, however, denied the claims, saying the MASSOB founder was only seeking for relevance.

“Our leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, has never called, texted nor chatted with Uwazuruike directly or indirectly since 2014 when MASSOB separated from him,” he said in a statement.

“MASSOB received the headline news of The Nation that our leader is begging or appealing for forgiveness from Ralph Uwazuruike with shock.

“The executives of MASSOB under the leadership of Comrade Madu are aware that Colman Emejuru (Ikemba Ndigbo), as a selfless pro-Biafra activist, called our leader for a solidarity meeting, which was scheduled in Enugu last two weeks.

“His primary message to our leader and his executives is that he initiated a peace and harmonisation move to unite Uwazuruike, Nnamdi Kanu and Madu for the sole purpose of marching forces together to enable a quicker restoration of Biafra.

“He as well told us that Ralph Uwazuruike is aware of his meeting with us and that he, Uwazuruike, is happy for the peace and harmonisation meeting.”

He wondered “How can we go back and start begging to stay in Okwe working with Uwazuruike after MASSOB chased him out of his father’s compound?

“For four years, Uwazuruike was in exile; he could not return to Okwe, his home village, even during the burial of his stepfather.

“MASSOB, under the leadership of Comrade Madu, left Okwe after we publicly forgave Ralph Uwazuruike.”