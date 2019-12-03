A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the alleged invasion of the home of Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to a pro-Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Concise News reports.

This news medium understood that the pro-Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu on Monday alleged that Nigerian forces attempted to assassinate his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Kanu claimed, also, that the forces invaded Barrister Ejiofor’s home to assassinate him and members of his family. He, however, said the forces killed two members of IPOB.

While reacting to the incident, Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets on his handle, alleged that no one knows the whereabouts of Kanu’s lawyer since then.

He lamented that the invasion of the lawyer’s home has left his family traumatized, praying to God to keep him safe wherever he is.

The chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), therefore, called for restraint over the incident.

“Just been informed that the home of my friend and brother, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in Oraifite, Anambra state has been stormed by the police and 4 people have been killed.

“Ifeanyi, who is Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ‘s [lawyer] buried his brother 4 days ago. His family are still mourning and now this!

“Where is my brother Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor? Since the Police raided his home this morning, traumatising his family & killing IPOB members, no one has heard from him.

“I pray he is safe. 2 policemen were also killed during the course of the raid. I call for peace and restraint.”

Just been informed that the home of my friend and brother, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in Oraifite, Anambra state has been stormed by the police and 4 people have been killed. Ifeanyi, who is @MaziNnamdiKanu's, buried his brother 4 days ago. His family are still mourning and now this! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 2, 2019