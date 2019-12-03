Nigerian comedian, Basket Mouth has apologised over a rape joke that got him disqualified as an ambassador to sex and gender-based violence in the European Union (EU).

Days after he was reportedly disqualified, Basket Mouth took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with a long statement to clear the air on such joke.

The comedian had shared a joke on Facebook, which he thought was shedding light on the menace that has eaten deep into the society.

He wrote “Almost every morning in the blogs, on the news, there’s a picture of a man sitting on the floor pleading, the caption is usually in the line of ‘its the devils handwork’ and the topic is from underage defilement, rape or brutality against a woman or minor. I live in this same world with my most prized possessions my wife, my two daughters, my sisters and women who have built me into the man I am.

“I was recently presented an opportunity to create awareness on the efforts of the EU to bring support to fighting this scourge, it was a no-brainer for me. I refused any compensation for it and volunteered to lend my voice because….its our fight, it’s not for the EU…its for my girls’ future,” Basket Mouth said

“Unfortunately, a few years ago I shared up a Facebook post that I thought was shedding light through humor to the entitled crude and very present behavioral patterns of some African men who equate spending to sexual favors, but I also realized then that women actually have to face this daily and its harrowing and I deeply apologized for it

“I sincerely pray that this does not take away from the most important fight of our lives….the fight to secure our future…because the girl child is our future. I strongly appreciate the EU for this amazing platform to improve our lot, as long as the message reaches the ears of those who need it, then it’s a win.

“To every woman – our mothers, sisters, lovers, wives, crowns, supporters, prayer partners, foundation, life…. thank you for being who you are. So many times you sacrifice who you are for a man to become who he wants to be. It’s time we all love and and also support you like you do us….cos in your light, we all shine. Bless”.