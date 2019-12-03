The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) in Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq at a Press Briefing to respond to the nonpayment of stipends to N-Power beneficiaries promised they will be settled “by the 20th of December, 2019”.

Concise News reports that the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that beneficiaries of all the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) access interventions designed for them within the stipulated guidelines.

The Ministry said it is currently engaging the NSIP Cluster Heads for clarifications; in essence, the Handover and Taking process for these two programmes is still ongoing.

It also added that it has been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of the N-Power — after their 24 months in the scheme have elapsed.

Alongside this, “we are preparing to receive a new intake of participants in the program, who will then participate for 24 months before transitioning on to greater things”, FMHDSD divulged.

“…all these beneficiaries, including their December (stipend). By the 20th of December, we should be able to pay all these beneficiaries,” Minister Sadiya Farouq said.

Below are some key takeaways: