At least 100 fake professors across Nigerian universities have been uncovered by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Concise News reports that the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, disclosed this at the 2019 retreat for Vice-Chancellors held recently.

The NUC boss charged the vice-chancellors to fight against academic corruption in their universities, adding that the fight against fake professors is a collective responsibility.

Rasheed said that the commission has sent the names of the fake professors to the various universities for verification and also published their details on its website.

He added that the commission has published a directory of full professors in the Nigerian university system and other information related to the various institutions in the country.

He said: “The updated version of those documents will be published by December 2019 and professors in their respective universities uploaded their CV on the website which was used in the compilation of the directory. About 100 fake professors also uploaded their details but we detected them.

“This measure helped in identifying fake professors in the system. The fight against fake professors is a collective responsibility.”

Rasheed also informed the vice-chancellors of a recent meeting held with the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, over a complaint that some corps members’ degree certificates purportedly obtained from some prestigious universities were questionable.