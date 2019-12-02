President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Indimi, has backed the call for social media regulation, Concise News reports.

According to the president’s daughter, many Nigerians attack her on social media for decisions solely taken by her father.

Zahra made the statement at the first edition of “An Afternoon with Zahra”, an event organised in Abuja by her foundation, ZMB Homes, tagged #ConversationWithZahra.

Speaking to the Interview, she said she supports fair regulation of social media, “but we have to see and understand the content of the present social media regulation bill.”

She said: “Whatever it is, you need to understand and know the implication of the bill. So that’s what we need to do as young people. We need to research more, understand what is going on instead of just making silly comments every now and then and blaming people for no reason. So I am in support of regulations, but fair regulations.”

Speaking on her experience with cyberbullies and how she developed confidence to handle them, Zahra wondered why people attack her over issues of governance though she is not in office with her father.

She said she prays for those who bully her online because she has learned to move on with life.

Narrating her story, she said, “2015 was when I knew what bullying was. It started with my photos going viral. I was actually having a yoga class and I was sweating but people were busy sending my pictures up and down. People used it for their gain during the campaign.

“But the issue changed the way people looked at my dad because they didn’t know that we were educated, we could speak English, and we could dress. So it changed a few things for good. It showed another light. People then understood that in the North not everybody is illiterate.

“The 2015 elections went well. After 100 days, then the blow started coming. ‘Zahra your father did this… Zahra your father did that. But seriously, am I in office with him? Do I take any vital decision?

“Did you understand why some decisions are being taken? When I post my picture, it is my picture. It is not your child’s picture. I kept wondering why people do this to me constantly.”

She asked victims of cyber bullying not to be intimidated by hateful persons, adding that many unfavourable comments were made out of envy.

Zahra added, “I know we have people who are victims here. So to be honest, if you are a victim you need to feel sorry for those people; they want to be where you are and they are not there. So they will try to pull you down. Would you let them pull you down? No. You need to know that you have the values that someone also wants.”