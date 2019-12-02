Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that the only reason he would support the anti-hate speech bill is if its provisions are made retroactive.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, should be made first victims.

The former minister also mentioned the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

Fani-Kayode, a relentless critic of the Buhari administration, said those political leaders should be punished for their hateful words over the years.

“I will support the Hate Speech Bill if its provisions are made retroactive and if its first victims are Buhari, Bola Tinubu, Lai Mohammed, Nasir El Rufai, Festus Keyamo, and Rotimi Amaechi,” he tweeted.

“Promise to hang them first for their hateful words over the years and the bill gets my support.”

Fani-Kayode had earlier berated the Buhari administration over the bill which seeks to prevent the spread of falsehood and manipulation using social media platforms.

The former minister had also urged Nigerians not to support the move, saying it would not work.

“Do not support the so-called #antihatespeechbill. It has one purpose: to silence and intimidate the opposition,” he had tweeted.

“If it becomes law it is goodbye forever to free speech and democracy. Even the legislators that support it will be amongst its victims and casualties in the future.”