Legendary music producer, Don Jazzy has cautioned a South African actress, Uyanda Mbuli over her comment on his ‘Unironed clothes’.

Concise News reports that Mavin records boss had shared a photo of himself with a caption, ‘Sweet Don’.

Reacting to Don Jazzy’s outfit, the actress opined that it was looking unironed,while advising him to get a wife who would make sure his clothes are ironed.

“Don, it’s time you get [sic] a wife brother, so she can make sure your clothes are ironed” she said.

In his response, the ace producer asked her not to disrespect women, as women are not to serve such purpose in a man’s house.

“Don’t belittle women like that madam,” Don Jazzy said.