What Trump Said About Nigerian Who Painted His Portrait

United States President Donald Trump has referred to a Nigerian painter, Creative_Doks, as “a wonderful artist” after the artist tweeted a portrait of the American leader.

Concise News understands that the picture of the painting has since gone viral after Creative_Doks took to his Twitter handle, @Doks_Arts, to share the image.

The painter explained that it took him about 70 hours to work on it and achieve the final result, as he tagged the US President and asked for followers to retweet till Trump sees it.

Fortunately for Creative_Doks, the painting got the attention of the US president who also retweet the tweet.

“Not only did I see it @Doks_Art, I think it is fantastic. You are a wonderful artist, never give up your dream!,” Trump tweeted.