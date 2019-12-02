Nollywood actress, Nneoma Okoro has narrated how actor, Ramsey Noah handled her nervousness when she was to seduce him on set of a movie in 2017.

The actress who disclosed this on her Whatsapp platform said that was her first time of being on set with the veteran.

According to her, she was supposed to be the his nurse, a night nurse with a script to seduce him, but tension gripped her on set.

The beautiful actress said, Nouah observed the tension, asked for a 20 minutes recess on her behalf, after which they both watched an hilarious video on YouTube, which helped her regain her confidence.

“I remember having scenes where I seduced him. Tension nearly killed me but thanks to him. He noticed and asked the director for a 20 minutes recess on my behalf. He called me outside and took out his phone and showed me a super hilarious video on YouTube which we saw together and laughed over.

“Ramsey knew I hadn’t worked with him before, so, it was natural to have tensions and he made it way easier for me. I respect artists that understand their craft well enough, their fame will always go far. Prior to then, I had always wanted to work with Ramsey Nouah, having watched him as a kid while growing up. It was a dream come true,” she said.”