The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been advised to legalise electronic voting which is said to enhance credible and transparent elections in the country.

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said this during a crucial meeting between the party’s National Working Committee and INEC leadership in Abuja on Monday.

Secondus urged INEC to submit a legal framework for electronic voting to the National Assembly and the lawmakers should pass such a bill.

According to him, electronic voting will reduce violence, thuggery, and other electoral malpractices during elections.

The PDP chairman said Nigeria adopted the election model of the United States, adding that the country should embrace all the aspects of the model that enhance transparent election.

Secondus noted that it is important to adopt measures that would stop the hijack of electoral materials, and remove the influence of soldiers on election day.

Secondus said, “INEC must come out to submit this model to the NASS. We in the PDP are in the forefront for a legal framework for a free and fair election. All is not well with our country. We are sitting on a keg of gun powder.”