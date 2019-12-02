Taraba Conflicts: Tiv Council States Desire To Gov. Ishaku

Tiv people in Taraba on Sunday appealed to Governor Darius Ishaku to expedite action toward the resettlement of people displaced by the Jukun/Tiv crisis, Concise News reports.

Their call is contained in a communique issued at the end of the 3rd Tiv Day celebration held in Bali.

The communique was signed by the Chairman of Tiv Traditional Leaders Council in Bali, Chief David Gbaa, and Secretary, Zaki Targema Ukange.

While condemning the lingering Jukun/Tiv crisis, the Tiv people called for understanding among the people, noting that no society could develop without peace.

They said that a quick return of displaced people to their homes would fast track the return of permanent peace.

They said that Tiv people were not settlers in Taraba and urged those in authorities to accord them all rights and privileges enjoyed by indigenes.

The Tiv traditional leaders called for the preservation of the culture and tradition of the Tiv people to prevent it from extinction.

The communique also urged the Tiv people to pursue peace and unity of purpose to facilitate broad development.

It would be recalled that in October, Catholic Bishops and priests of Abuja and Jos Ecclesiastical provinces also condemned the Jukun-Tiv crises