This is the special advance Week 22 2019 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel for all games to be played this weekend.
Concise News had published the week 22 2019 classified pool results and draws here for all games played last week.
Week 22 2019 Pool Coupon Information, EKO, Panel, LKO
LKO: 04.
EKO: none
Sunday Matches: 01, 03, 05, 06, & 18.
Saturday matches: Other games
Week 22 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures
Below is the week 22 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, 2019 to enable you to do your prediction for sure games and draws:
|#
|Home
|Status
|Away
|1
|Aston Villa
Sun 14:00
|– –
14:00
|Leicester
Sunday
|2
|Bournemouth
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Liverpool
|3
|Brighton
Sun 16:30
|– –
16:30
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunday
|4
|Manchester City
Sat 17:30
|– –
17:30
|Manchester United
LKO
|5
|Newcastle
Sun 14:00
|– –
14:00
|Southampton
Sunday
|6
|Norwich City
Sun 14:00
|– –
14:00
|Sheffield United
Sunday
|7
|Tottenham
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Burnley
|8
|Watford
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Crystal Palace
|9
|Blackburn
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Derby
|10
|Cardiff
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Barnsley
|11
|Fulham
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Bristol City
|12
|Hull
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Stoke
|13
|Luton
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Wigan Athletic
|14
|Middlesbrough
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Charlton
|15
|Queens Park Rangers
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Preston
|16
|Reading
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Birmingham
|17
|Sheffield Wednesday
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Brentford
|18
|West Bromwich Albion
Sun 12:00
|– –
12:00
|Swansea
Sunday
|19
|Blackpool
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Fleetwood Town
|20
|Bolton
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Wimbledon
|21
|Bristol Rovers
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Southend
|22
|Burton Albion
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Lincoln City
|23
|Coventry
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Ipswich Town
|24
|Doncaster
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Milton Keynes
|25
|Gillingham
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Sunderland
|26
|Oxford Utd
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Shrewsbury Town
|27
|Portsmouth
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Peterborough
|28
|Rotherham
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Rochdale
|29
|Tranmere
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Accrington Stanley
|30
|Bradford City
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Newport Co
|31
|Cambridge United
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Plymouth
|32
|Colchester
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Salford City
|33
|Exeter City
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Northampton Town
|34
|Forest Green Rovers
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Scunthorpe
|35
|Grimsby Town
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Swindon Town
|36
|Macclesfield Town
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Crewe
|37
|Mansfield Town
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Cheltenham
|38
|Morecambe
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Carlisle
|39
|Oldham
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Leyton Orient
|40
|Port Vale
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Walsall
|41
|Stevenage Borough
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Crawley
|42
|Hamilton Academicals
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|St Mirren
|43
|Livingston
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Kilmarnock
|44
|Arbroath
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Dundee
|45
|Dundee United
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Alloa
|46
|Dunfermline Athletic
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Morton
|47
|Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Ayr United
|48
|Queen of the South
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Partick Thistle
|49
|Clyde
Sat 15:00
|– –
15:00
|Forfar Athletic