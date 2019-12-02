uk football pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 22 draws sure banker fixed odd coupons information weekend
Manchester United host Liverpool in a blockbuster clash this Sunday (Photo: Sky Sports)

This is the special advance Week 22 2019 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel for all games to be played this weekend.

Concise News had published the week 22 2019 classified pool results and draws here for all games played last week.

Week 22 2019 Pool Coupon Information, EKO, Panel, LKO

LKO: 04.

EKO: none
Sunday Matches: 01, 03, 05, 06, & 18.

Saturday matches: Other games

Week 22 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures

Below is the week 22 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, 2019 to enable you to do your prediction for sure games and draws:

# Home Status Away
1 Aston Villa

Sun 14:00

 – –

14:00

 Leicester

Sunday
2 Bournemouth

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Liverpool
3 Brighton

Sun 16:30

 – –

16:30

 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday
4 Manchester City

Sat 17:30

 – –

17:30

 Manchester United

LKO
5 Newcastle

Sun 14:00

 – –

14:00

 Southampton

Sunday
6 Norwich City

Sun 14:00

 – –

14:00

 Sheffield United

Sunday
7 Tottenham

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Burnley
8 Watford

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Crystal Palace
9 Blackburn

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Derby
10 Cardiff

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Barnsley
11 Fulham

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Bristol City
12 Hull

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Stoke
13 Luton

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Wigan Athletic
14 Middlesbrough

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Charlton
15 Queens Park Rangers

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Preston
16 Reading

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Birmingham
17 Sheffield Wednesday

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Brentford
18 West Bromwich Albion

Sun 12:00

 – –

12:00

 Swansea

Sunday
19 Blackpool

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Fleetwood Town
20 Bolton

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Wimbledon
21 Bristol Rovers

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Southend
22 Burton Albion

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Lincoln City
23 Coventry

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Ipswich Town
24 Doncaster

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Milton Keynes
25 Gillingham

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Sunderland
26 Oxford Utd

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Shrewsbury Town
27 Portsmouth

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Peterborough
28 Rotherham

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Rochdale
29 Tranmere

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Accrington Stanley
30 Bradford City

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Newport Co
31 Cambridge United

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Plymouth
32 Colchester

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Salford City
33 Exeter City

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Northampton Town
34 Forest Green Rovers

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Scunthorpe
35 Grimsby Town

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Swindon Town
36 Macclesfield Town

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Crewe
37 Mansfield Town

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Cheltenham
38 Morecambe

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Carlisle
39 Oldham

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Leyton Orient
40 Port Vale

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Walsall
41 Stevenage Borough

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Crawley
42 Hamilton Academicals

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 St Mirren
43 Livingston

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Kilmarnock
44 Arbroath

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Dundee
45 Dundee United

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Alloa
46 Dunfermline Athletic

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Morton
47 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Ayr United
48 Queen of the South

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Partick Thistle
49 Clyde

Sat 15:00

 – –

15:00

 Forfar Athletic