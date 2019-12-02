This is the special advance Week 22 2019 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel for all games to be played this weekend.

Concise News had published the week 22 2019 classified pool results and draws here for all games played last week.

Week 22 2019 Pool Coupon Information, EKO, Panel, LKO

LKO: 04.

EKO: none

Sunday Matches: 01, 03, 05, 06, & 18.

Saturday matches: Other games

Week 22 2019 UK Football Pool Fixtures

Below is the week 22 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, 2019 to enable you to do your prediction for sure games and draws: